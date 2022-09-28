BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – An Altoona woman received the Kiwanis Club of Altoona’s 2022 Distinguished Citizen of the Year award.

Amy Mearkle, is the director of marketing and advertising for Delgrosso’s Amusement Park and Marianna’s Fundraisers. She received the award on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The award was given to her for her life-long service to the city and for bringing Altoona to the forefront in local and national venues.

“It’s truly such an honor,” Mearkle said. “When I look at the past recipient list I am truly honored to be added to that list, some great people have been giving back to the community.”

The Kiwanis Club of Altoona has been selecting a citizen of the year since 1999.