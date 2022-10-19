ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ)–Nearly 2,200 American Red Cross volunteers have helped with Hurricane Ian relief in the weeks following the storm. One of those volunteers is from Altoona and is currently in Florida.

Cathy Keefe arrived in Florida on October 5th. She’s been a volunteer with the American Red Cross for four years, going on six deployments. This trip to provide relief with Hurricane Ian is her seventh deployment.

Her main job is working in shelters in Orlando and Daytona, helping people spiritually and providing comfort and care. Those she assisted had their houses flooded and debris in their yards.

“I guess to offer hope. We pray with them. We hug them,” Keefe said. “The people in the shelters are so positive. They’ve lost so much, but they’re so appreciative of the cot with the blankets. You know, when they come up for lunch, “Thank you! Thank you! Thank you for what you’re doing.”

Keefe said she could see hundreds of people in the shelters on a given day. She could be at serving food, providing a bed, or striking up conversations with the families.

She recalls some of her favorite moments are one-on-one interactions. She remembers helping a woman with directions to her hotel, and then the woman cried and hugged her.

Keefe also talks with an older gentleman she’s grown fond of because he’s her dad’s age. After talking for four days, she said she wanted to help him even more.

“I know other people are here for feeding. They’re taking supplies and things like that, and that’s a really important job as well,” Keefe said. “But I’ve chosen to be here to meet one-on-one with the clients, and that’s the part I like best. I’ve done that in all of my deployments. Everyone’s different. Everyone needs something.”

Keefe said it’s a good feeling to be a part of the Red Cross team. Many people come out from miles away to make a positive difference for those that have suffered so much.

While she’s in the shelters, she describes that it’s a positive atmosphere around the victims. The optimism comes with the Red Cross and FEMA, who help them go to their next destination. But Keefe said that the Red Cross encourages volunteers to care for themselves first.

“They tell us every day when we have the meetings; we need to take care of ourselves first before we can take care of the clients,” Keefe said. “If somebody needs a little pick me up or a hug or a walk, we’re doing that. So, we’re here for each other. We’re a great team. That part I like more than anything.”

She also said it’s a good feeling to positively impact someone’s life by just doing a simple task. These tasks are where most of her stories from her deployment come from.

Going on deployments was something Keefe wanted to do after her retirement. She’s glad she can touch many people as it impacts her just as much.

“When somebody hugs you who you don’t know cause you did something so simple or made that connection,” Keefe said. “It is a good feeling.”

She plans to travel back to Altoona Sunday, October 23rd. But she plans to head back to Florida soon to continue to help out.