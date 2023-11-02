ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is wanted by state police after her 4-year-old was allegedly found wandering in the streets.

According to a police report, 31-year-old Brittany Beere is wanted after a warrant was issued last week. Her 4-year-old was reportedly found just before wandering onto East Pleasant Valley Boulevard in Snyder Township.

The child wandered off from a home on Cranberry Street in the late morning of Oct. 26, according to troopers. Beere allegedly had no knowledge of her child walking away from the residence.

Troopers said that the child was found by a neighbor before getting to the Boulevard.

Beere allegedly left the home and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

According to troopers, Beere also has an active bench warrant out of the Blair County Sheriff’s Office.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Beere is asked to call State Police out of Hollidaysburg at 814-696-6100.