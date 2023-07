Mansion Park will be temporarily closed until August 26 to allow for the completion of an asphalt and drainage project.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mansion Park Stadium will be closed to the public from July 26 until August 26 to allow for the completion of a drainage and asphalt paving project.

The Altoona Area School District stated that the Altoona Area High School Intramural Field will remain open to the public Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.