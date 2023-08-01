ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona non-profit organization is in need of a new location for its operations after years many years of operation.

According to Mountain Lion Backpack Director Billy Egan, owners of the program’s current warehouse location at 2301 Beale Ave. need the space for storage.

With the first school food packing only six weeks away — scheduled for Sept. 14 — the program is in search of a new headquarters as soon as possible so it can continue serving local schools and students.

“We don’t have a place to have it delivered to where we can secure it and keep it safe for when we are ready to pack,” Egan said. “So that’s why we are really in a rush to try to find someplace so that we can get the school year started on time.”

If you know of a 2,000-square-foot space in the Altoona area that could be the new home for the Mountain Lion Backpack program, stop by the current location on Beale Avenue or call 814-946-3651, ext. 108.