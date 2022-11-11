ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Altoona Texas Roadhouse meat cutter Dan Diehl plans to give it his all as he heads for the annual Qualifier Meat-Cutting Challenge.

The first round of this challenge begins on Monday, Nov. 14 at the York Ice Arena. Diehl will compete against thirteen other meat cutters within the state.

Each cutter is tasked to butcher around 30 to 40 pounds of meat. That includes cutting one sirloin, one filet, and one ribeye in one hour.

The winner of this round is judged based on who yields the most number of steaks, good quality, in the least amount of time. The cutters must do this in a chilly 38 degrees to ensure the best quality.

This will be Diehl’s ninth year competing in this challenge, and he’s been working at Texas Roadhouse for ten years. He doesn’t plan on changing any of his techniques or cutting skills. However, he noted the judges are critical and minor missteps can be harmful.

Diehl said he’s going into this challenge with the same mentality. He’s going to think about the customer and how he gives them quality steak daily.

“First and foremost, I think of the customer,” Diehl said. “I’m all about quality when it comes to cutting steaks, so it always comes down to that.”

Altoona Texas Roadhouse Managing Partner Doug Bayard said Diehl values his commitment to the customer and producing great cuts. He added this commitment is what keeps customers coming back.

“His consistency and level of passion that he puts towards his job and every day has created a very good consistent nature for him,” Bayard said. “He’s not going to do anything differently in this competition than on a regular Monday.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Diehl overall feels proud that he’s able to compete and show off his skills. The grand prize winner of the competition will leave with $25,000 and the title Meat Cutter of the Year.