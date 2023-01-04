(WTAJ)–The Alzheimer’s Association is feeling optimistic heading into this year as they’ve found promising data in 2022.

2022 was a productive year for research with the association. That includes releasing results about possible treatments and studies correlating lifestyle behavior and cognitive function.

One of their significant accomplishments this year is the results of the treatment drug lecanemab. Trials found the drug slowed the rate of cognitive decline in patients by 27% over 18 months for those in the early stages.

This drug is expected to be presented for accelerated approval by the FDA on January 6th. If approved, lecanemab would be the second approved FDA drug for the disease within 18 months.

Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA Vice President of Program and Services Sara Murphy said 2022 also highlighted how overall health plays a role in cognitive function. Overall health refers to physical activity, eating healthy meals, and getting a good night’s sleep.

One study found those taking a daily multivitamin saw a significant increase in cognitive benefit. Murphy said it’s the first positive, long-term study showing this behavior may slow cognitive aging.

“They did a study and looked at people over the age of 65 who every day for over three years took a daily multivitamin actually had a 60% slowing of cognitive decline,” Murphy said. “That is a significant public health approach.”

An additional study found that poor dieting may raise the risk of cognitive decline. Murphy said these studies about behaviors are monumental in addressing the disease as a public health issue.

“We’re seeing for the first time results of some large studies that are assessing how overall taking care of your general health could potentially reduce cognitive decline as you age,” Murphy said. “I think that is unprecedented.”

Another unique study found that those who experienced racism in their life are linked to poorer memory and cognition as they age. Lastly, those that use hearing aids had a 19% decrease in risk of long-term cognitive decline.

In 2023, Murphy said the association plans to continue to stress the disease as a public health issue. Additionally, they expect results for more possible treatments to emerge.

They’re also continuing to bring in more research dollars to help discover the correlation between certain lifestyle behaviors and cognitive functions. Using $33 million in research dollars, they will continue to strategize advocacy for Alzheimer’s and dementia as a public health concern.

“We’re going to continue to see in 2023, a lot more results and information regarding the potential treatments that are going to hopefully improve and hopefully slow down the progression of the disease, more effective treatments than we are seeing right now or haven’t seen,” Murphy said.