BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona community members are invited to join this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

On Oct. 21, starting at 9 a.m. at the Altoona Curve Stadium the walk to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s will take place. There will be a Promise Garden ceremony along with the walk to highlight the fight against the disease, with the colors of the flowers representing people’s personal reasons to end the disease.

“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” Fran Gibbons, senior development director for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, said. “We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps toward treatments and finally ending this disease.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and that it is a leading cause of death in the United States. In Pennsylvania alone, there are more than 280,000 people living with the disease.

Registration begins opens at 9 a.m. on Oct. 21 but can also be done through the Alzheimer’s Association website. The opening ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.