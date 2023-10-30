CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting the community to join them in their Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

On Nov. 4, starting at 9 a.m., a walk will be held at Spikes Stadium in State College to honor those who are affected by Alzheimer’s. Along with the walk, there will be a Promise Garden to highlight the fight against the disease. Each color of flower will represent people’s personal reasons to ending the disease.

“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” Fran Gibbons, senior development director for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, said. “We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps toward treatments and finally ending this disease.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and that it is a leading cause of death in the United States. In Pennsylvania alone, there are more than 280,000 people living with the disease.

Registration opens at 9 a.m. on Nov.4 but can also be done through the Alzheimer’s Association website. The opening ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.