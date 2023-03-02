ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Amazon will become the new kid on the block in Altoona when the Seattle-based company opens a new delivery station warehouse.

Documents filed with the City of Altoona show that Amazon is planning to utilize the old General Cable building on Pleasant Valley Boulevard.

Sam Fisher, a spokesperson for Amazon, confirmed that the company was opening the facility, one that would be the last stop in the delivery process before packages get to customers’ doors.

Amazon package(s) would arrive by tractor-trailer and then be sorted to make their way into Prime Delivery vans that will take them out to the customer, Fisher said.

There were no dates as to when the facility is opening but Fisher said it would be soon.

We welcome Amazon into our business community. Amazon brings a globally recognized corporate brand to our local market along with many flexible job options with room to grow.” Stephen McKnight, President and CEO off The Altoona Blair County Development Corporation

McKnight said they are working with Amazon recruiters to connect the company to the local workforce.

The Amazon Delivery Station Warehouse will be like the one recently opened in Williamsport, Fisher said. While he couldn’t give an exact number of jobs this will create, he said that “generally a delivery station like this would have about 100 jobs during its ramp-up phase.”

You can watch WTAJ’s Jordan Tracy’s interview with Altoona Mayor Matt Pacific about the new warehouse below.

According to Williamsport Sun-Gazette, the delivery station became a major employer in Lycoming County.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

The Altoona building, which has been empty for roughly seven years, is currently owned by Energy Center Associates, paperwork shows. Owners were reportedly trying to sell the building and lease the first floor from new owners in 2015, but the entire property has since gone up for sale.