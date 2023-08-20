ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– If you went to AMC Altoona Saturday you may have noticed the new greeters out front as they met guests on their way in.

As the new movie “Strays” debuted in theatres across the country, AMC Altoona welcomed the Central PA Humane society and four of their stray dogs as they hoped to find their forever home.

“AMC approached us and asked if we wanted to come for the opening and we thought that would be a really great match,” said Volunteer Coordinator for the Central PA Humane Society Kristina Daversa. “The dogs we have with us today are all strays. We’re hoping to find homes for them as they’re exposed to the people coming to watch the movie.”

Daversa says they are always looking for new ways to get out in the community and introduce the dogs to possible owners. It also helps to let people know that they have plenty of dogs and cats available for adoption.

“Sometimes people don’t necessarily want to come down to the shelter because it’s a depressing environment,” Daversa said. “So this way more people will see the dogs too, so it increases their adoptability.”

The event comes as shelters across the nation are full. Daversa says that in the last few months they’ve gotten more strays, as people have brought their pets to the shelter promising to come back, but haven’t.

“We’ve had tough times but we’ve never seen anything like this before,” Daversa said. “I don’t know whether it is post covid or if people are having trouble with their expenses right now because everything is more costly. But we are just pretty much at a crisis point right now.”

Mike Hurm brought his family to the movies, but took the time to play with the animals out front. A dog owner himself, he says it’s heartbreaking to see and hear what some of the animals have been through.

“It is my deep belief, do not buy, adopt,” Hurm said. “There are so many that are in unfortunate situations that require love and safety. They must feel safe. I do think that dogs have deep souls, they really are an important part of the family fabric.”