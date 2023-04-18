ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Altoona Mobile Emergency Department (AMED) is looking to purchase four new ambulances after getting approval from its board Monday evening.

AMED hopes to replace some of its older ambulances which have been in use for more than seven years. The approval comes after supply chain issues with ambulances since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The cost of those vehicles has grown tremendously,” Executive Director Gary Watters said. “In 2019 we paid $91,000 for an ambulance, and the last quote I got just last month was $139,000. It’s a significant increase in 3 years.”

Watters says that the vehicles will help them to better serve the area.

They received approval during their Monday, April 17 meeting.