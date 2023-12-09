ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — AMED held a toy drive in the parking lot of Boscov’s in Altoona on Saturday in an effort to bring joy to local children with donated toys and gifts.

AMED held its annual ‘Stuff the Ambulance” event on Dec. 9 to gather new toys to benefit Toys for Tots.

Deputy Chief of Director of Operations at AMED, Dino Conigy, said it’s wonderful to witness how the community unites to support local families during the festive season.

“The Toys for Tots organization has been helping local families for a long time. It feels good to be able to support them,” Conigy said.

For those that missed the toy drive who still want to donate, call AMED through a non-emergency number at 814-943-8993 and they will come pick up your donation.