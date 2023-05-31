ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency service agencies in Central Pennsylvania are joining forces with many others across the state to outline concerns over new leadership and requirements recently implemented by the Bureau of EMS.

AMED joined services in more than 44 counties in sending a letter to Governor Josh Shapiro and the acting health secretary to highlight the negative impact of the recent changes.

First responders have been dealing with struggles for years but recent changes have led to a breaking point for those still in the field. They say there’s a lot of required administrative work in place that’s contributing to the already fractured system which is leading to potential closures and longer response times.

The concerns are also shared by local representatives including AMED Executive Director and Senator Judy Ward.

“Our EMS providers are very much at risk and if we can’t support them they won’t be there for us and it’s especially important in rural communities and I serve five very rural communities. So we have to get our act together and help them and support them,” Ward said.

Another AMED Executive Director Gary Watters criticized the actions of the Bureau of EMS which oversees EMS agencies across the country.

“The actions the bureau is taking primarily are affecting small ambulance services and quick response fire company services and those services who are struggling to begin with now have more oversight and regulation,” Watters said.

AMED is concerned this will force them into territories outside of their coverage. Watters said the small services are vital for caring for patients in their areas.

“What’s happening is indirectly the Bureau of EMS is creating a barrier of care to these rural areas and people are jumping into their cars and driving to the hospital as opposed to calling for the ambulance,” Watters said.

A meeting is set for next week in Harrisburg to discuss the concerns in greater detail and find possible solutions.