BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – To address the shortage of paramedics, AMED is offering courses at its Lakemont training center to turn EMTs into advanced emergency responders.

In addition to training these advanced emergency responders, AMED also purchased two SUVs to deploy “roving paramedics” to emergencies.

Gary Watters, the Executive Director of AMED, stated that although it was expensive, it was a necessary expense.

“By having advanced EMTs out there, our patients now are able to get an advanced provider,” Watters said. “During this paramedic shortage, it’s just few and far between at this point so we have to get an advanced provider to them.”

So what are advanced EMTs? While they have a broader scope of practice than regular EMTs, they still have some limitations compared to paramedics. This includes administration of nitroglycerin for heart patients, application of 12-lead electrocardiograms (ECG) and intravenous or IV startups.

Watters doesn’t expect the shortage to get better any time soon, so they are looking to improve the tools and resources they use.

