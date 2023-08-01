BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — There’s a nationwide need for paramedics as a shortage continues and worsens causing significant challenges for local communities including Blair County.

AMED Executive Director Gary Watters said in Blair County alone the shortage is profound as EMS workers are only able to immediately respond to high-priority calls. Watters added the shortage is because of pay, PTSD and a lack of medic programs.

“EMS providers are exposed to stresses and traumas every day that can lead to post-traumatic stress disorder with first responders and PTSD, particularly in EMS is due to miro trauma meaning they see multiple bad events,” Watters said.

Officials say they’re still looking for ways to alleviate the problem.