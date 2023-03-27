CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A multi-year expansion at Geisinger Gray’s Woods is moving forward.

The Patton Township Board of Supervisors approved a new amendment for the project at their latest meeting.

This amendment solidifies an additional two-story building for the complex.

The expansion will allow services like cardiology and pediatric care, as well as a family practice and a community health clinic.

Geisinger plans to complete phase three of the project in 2024.

“Expand our pediatric and orthopedic services at the Healthplex in State College,” Chief Administrative Officer Kirk Thomas said. “And really that’s going to help to better serve Centre County and the regions that we serve beyond.”

There are five phases in the expansion. The project is expected to be complete in 2037