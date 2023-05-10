CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Clearfield County local officials and AMERICA250PA came together to provide education and to celebrate the upcoming anniversary of the United States.

The Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial (America250PA) was established by the legislature and Governor in 2018 to plan, encourage, develop, and coordinate the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. It also works to demonstrate Pennsylvania’s integral role in that event, and the impact of its people on the nation’s past, present, and future.

At Moshannon Valley Elementary School students got to be a part of the keystone classroom initiative. County officials, state police, mascots, and others were invited to read and hand out gift bags to the students. Guests got the chance to read books to students that gave a history lesson of Pennsylvania throughout the years.

“This is our way of engaging them to let them know how important 2026 is and the 250th anniversary is,” Executive Director Cassandra Coleman said. “We hope that in 50 years, when we celebrate the 300th anniversary that these children will remember this was a memory for them and they were part of the 50th.”

By 2026 the keystone classroom initiative will reach 50,000 students in all 67 counties.

America250PA hopes to engage all citizens of the Commonwealth, from all 67 counties. They also want to bring the Commonwealth’s history into the conversation so Pennsylvanians can better understand the origins and multiple perspectives of issues facing our Commonwealth & the nation today.

America250PA uses history to encourage and inspire future leaders, celebrate the contributions of Pennsylvanians and the Commonwealth’s history but also to the nation’s history, and leave a lasting impact on the next generation.

The hope is to spark interest in which will ignite the drive for them to appreciate all the triumphs, trials, and tribulations which contributed to the Commonwealth for which they are now writing their own history.