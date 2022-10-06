SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Markleton woman faces a slew of felony charges for allegedly stealing $38,502 in American Legion funds, most of which went toward gambling.

The investigation into 43-year-old Regina Sanner began at the beginning of August when members of the American Legion Post #279 in Black Township reported to state police that their club manager had been stealing finances from the legion through unauthorized paychecks and credit card payments. Sanner was hired in September 2020, police noted in the criminal complaint.

Police were told that Sanner was the only person who had access to the legion’s credit card, and upon looking at the statements, she had reportedly used the card from January to April to make $23,825 worth of FanDuel payments. Sanner also used the credit card to make a payment to BetRivers in May worth $500.

Furthermore, police noted that Sanner was getting additional funds on her paychecks eight times between January and May. The total payroll overpayments she received totaled $7,181, according to the affidavit.

Sanner was also allegedly receiving additional paychecks that were not authorized. She received a total of five additional checks worth a total of $6,995, police noted.

Through search warrants, investigators confirmed that Sanner had been making payments to FanDuel and BetRivers using the American Legion’s credit card, according to court documents. Her bank account also confirmed that the overpayments and additional checks were deposited into her account.

Sanner was arraigned Wednesday on a total of 10 felony counts, including unauthorized access to a device, theft and receiving stolen property. An unsecured bail of $50,000 was set.

Her preliminary hearing is slated for Oct. 17.