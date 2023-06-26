The American Legion’s annual WingFest will kick off this Thursday at Legion Park in Hollidaysburg.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pa. American Legion 21st District’s annual Wing Festival featuring local restaurants, bands and beer will kick off this Thursday.

The event will take place every Thursday evening from 5 to 9 p.m. at Legion Park located at 118 Allegheny St. in Hollidaysburg, from June 29 until mid-August.

Admission to the wing fest is free, but donations are asked from those drinking alcohol.

Participants can try a variety of local restaurants’ wings, including CO”BRH”S Lounge, Liz’s Kitchen and The Castle Pub.

Local bands will also perform each Thursday night. Here’s the line up for the rest of the summer, according to a Facebook post by one of the bands.

June 29 – Hair Force One

July 6 – Sweet Desire

July 13 – Half Tempted

July 20 – K4Kountry

July 27 – Felix and the Hurricanes

August 3 – 100 Proof

August 10 – The Pines

August 17 – Jack Squat

According to Al Wertz, past 21st District American Legion commander, proceeds from the event go toward covering operation costs and providing funding for children’s programs and suicide prevention for veterans.