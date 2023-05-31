CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The American Philatelic Society dedicated a new exhibit to the victims of the Holocaust on Wednesday.

The American Philatelic Society, in partnership with Penn State University’s Hillel and the Holocaust, Genocide and Human Rights Education Initiative formally dedicated the exhibit on Wednesday, May 31. The museum exhibit is titled “A Philatelic Memorial of the Holocaust.”

The ceremony included remarks from award-winning filmmaker and director of the Holocaust, Genocide and Human Rights Education Initiative Boaz Dvir; Penn State Hillel; American Philatelic Society Executive Director Scott English; and educator Charlotte Sheer, who initiated the Holocaust Stamps Project with her students at FoxboTherough Regional Charter School.

In 2018, K-12 students of Foxborough completed a nine-year project collecting 11,000,000 stamps representing the victims of the Nazi regime. Donations arrived from Holocaust survivors, their families, and others from 48 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, and 29 countries. Known as the Holocaust Stamps Project, the educational initiative included peer-to-peer teaching tools created by students on various aspects of the Holocaust.

The American Philatelic Society built the exhibit “A Philatelic Memorial of the Holocaust” from the Project’s 11,000,000 stamps and educational materials. The exhibit also includes actual postal relics sent to and from concentration camps and ghettos during the Holocaust.

“A 2020 survey showed nearly two-thirds of millennials and Generation Z lacked basic knowledge of the Holocaust,” Scott English said. “This exhibit brings to life the tragedy of the Holocaust using the voices and artifacts of the victims. We have a duty to connect the past to the future so that it never happens again.”

“A postcard mailed from a Poland ghetto might be the only surviving, tangible evidence of the life and death of a Jewish victim of the Nazi regime. To touch history like that makes it real,” APS exhibit coordinator Susanna Mills said. “The American Philatelic Society is proud to safeguard and share those stories told by stamps and postal relics.”

The American Philatelic Center is open to the public for tours from Monday to Friday, 8:30 – 5:00 pm. A public open house for “A Philatelic Memorial of the Holocaust” will be held on June 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring discussions of Holocaust-era postal history.