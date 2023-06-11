BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The American Philatelic Center in Bellefonte hosted an open house Sunday for those who lost their lives during the Holocaust.

The display is made up of 11 million stamps that are kept behind a wire fence and are meant to represent the 11 million that died while in concentration camps.

The stamps were collected by students from the Foxborough School in Massachusetts between 2009 and 2017.

“Philaetelling helps make real the Holocaust,” Scott English, Executive Director of the American Philatelic Center, said. “And so today we have got a series of speakers who will take a little bit more in detail. You’ll be hearing stories about concentration camp mail, ghetto mail, things like that that help us really get into the personal history of the people affected by the Holocaust.”

The display came after a 2020 survey found two-thirds of millennials and generation z lacked basic knowledge of what happened during the Holocaust.

English said that many people across Centre County have reached out to ask how they can join the center and help preserve the exhibit for years to come.

For more information, visit their website.