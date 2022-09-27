JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– AmeriServ Financial Services collaborated with the non-profit Comfort Cases to help children in foster care when transitioning to a new home.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the financial company presented two local children’s advocacy agencies, Professional Family Care Services, and A Child’s Place PA, with 83 comfort cases. In addition, they donated $2,500 to the organization. The company held a donation drive where they collected multiple items in each of the cases.

Comfort Cases was started in 2013 by Rob Scheer and his husband Reece, who have personal experience with foster care systems. Rob was a child in the foster care system and remembered the feeling of being disposable.

The Scheers are fathers to five children from the foster care systems. Rob thought it was daunting that all his children had their belongings in trash bags when coming to their home. Its become their mission to eliminate these trash bags from the system.

Rob stopped in Johnstown to tell more about his journey through the foster care system. He appreciated the work that AmeriServ has done and thinks it reflects positively on their corporation.

“We have partnered since 2019, and this does not surprise me because they are such an amazing company,” Scheer said. “Corporate responsibility is to empower our community to be better, and we’re empowering children in foster care. We’re actually empowering our future and what the company did was spot on for AmeriServ.”

A comfort case is a backpack filled with essentials and personal care items for children entering the foster care system. Each backpack includes a blanket, stuffed animal, personal care item, an age-appropriate activity, pajamas, and a book.

At any given time, there are over 437,000 children in the foster care systems in the country. Representatives from both agencies spoke about how organizations like Comfort Cases significantly improve a child’s way of moving.

Marie Kalinyak from Professional Family Care Services spoke about how a child’s transition from home to home is quick. She noted how having personal items such as stuffed animals and blanket provide children with some comfort and dignity.

“Having a stuffed animal, having a blanket, those are very comforting things. You know, kids, a lot of times when placed in foster care, it’s a very quick transition for that to happen, and they’re afraid,” Kalinyak said. “You know, having these comfort items are extremely important for the kids.”

“It’s so important for children to know that they are seen. The fact that we do love them,” Scheer said. “I often say this; you don’t have to know someone to love someone.”

Kalinyak also added that the backpack serves the purpose of children to go to school. They have a backpack to take with them from school to school.

Besides eliminating the use of trash bags, Scheer wants the vocabulary around children in foster care to change. He notes how they are just kids, and adding the word “foster” adds a slight stigma that Scheer doesn’t want them to have.

“At the end of the day, they’re children. They’re not foster children,” Scheer said. “Kids all over the country say to me, “Mr. Rob, if I could change something, the one thing I would change is to stop calling me a foster kid. Can you just call me a kid? I think to myself, that’s exactly what they are.”

Visit their website for more information on how to donate to Comfort Cases. For more information on becoming a foster parent or a child’s advocate, visit the Professional Family Care Services website and the A Child’s Place, PA website.