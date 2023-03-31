CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A local Amish restaurant specializing in homemade style meals and baked items held its grand opening this week.

There were long lines for The Country Kitchen & Dutch Valley Bakery during its grand opening Friday, March 31, in a new building at, 4699 Penns Valley Road, in Spring Mills. Owner Amos Yoder said it took them five months to finish remodeling the building.

The food is a huge hit with the locals who praised the owner’s new building, saying that the work he put in doesn’t go unnoticed.

“It’s a beautiful job he did,” patron Albert Stull said. “I come here every Friday night so that I don’t have to cook!”

The restaurant opened in 2000 as a bake shop with chicken takeout, but Yoder said that they wanted to add more to the menu, so they put in a new kitchen. The new building also allows more room for seating, which is all outdoors for now.

They serve homecooked meals and have dinner specials each day they are open, but on Fridays, they will serve “Amos’s BBQ chicken” and pork meals.

They used to be only open once per week but now they are open four days. Hours for The Country Kitchen are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday each week. The only exception is Good Friday, on April 7, the restaurant will be closed, but to make up for it they will be open Saturday. Hours for Dutch Valley Bakery are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The bakery will be selling many different treats such as pies, whoopie pies, bread, sticky buns, cookies, donuts, and apple dumplings. They will also have cheese, bologna, canned goods, and maple syrup for sale.