CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An ammunition shortage in 2021 left some gun shop shelves empty and hunter’s rifles unloaded. So, what’s the story heading into the 2022 deer season?

“We’re stocked heavily,” Thomas Engle, owner of Hunter’s Warehouse in Bellefonte said. “You pretty much name the caliber, I more than likely have it in stock.”

Engle said he opens new shipments of ammunition every day. While he said he hasn’t experienced pandemic-related shortages due to strategic purchasing, he has felt other shifts.

“Before COVID happened, primarily our business was walk-in,” Engle said. “Since COVID happened, 90% of my business is online now. I ship ammo now to 48 states.”

Another change Engle said he’s seen since COVID-19? High demand.

“It’s everywhere across the country,” Engle said. “There’s calibers that are literally impossible to find.”

He said the supply versus demand is what impacts pricing.

“There’s certain calibers that are easier to get than others. Those would be the cheaper calibers,” Engle said. “Some calibers are much harder to get, so obviously they’re going to be much more expensive.”

Engle said it’s important for customers to be strategic too.

“I tell everybody, you want the lowest price of ammunition, you come in here from January to June,” Engle said.

There is still time to get the most bang for your buck, however. Engle said prices rise in mid to late fall.

“The last two years, demand got really crazy October, November,” Engle said. “You don’t want to wait until the last minute. You want to get in now. Try to buy your ammo now when the prices are still reasonable.”