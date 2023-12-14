ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The need for food is usually higher around the holiday season.

The Altoona Food Bank and the Mountain Lion Backpack program know this to be true. They couldn’t have been more grateful to learn that Amtran was giving them some assistance this year.

“We’re a family here at Amtran, and a lot of folks ride our buses who are in need, and this is our second year doing this. We said, ‘Hey let’s do our food drive,’ and let’s help those in need,” Wendy Dillon, an Administrative Assistant at Amtran said.

The donations came from recent events in the area, like the Altoona Christmas Parade on Dec. 2.

Other donations came from Sam’s Club and Weis Markets in Altoona.

“Our community support is unreal, and we couldn’t do this without them. We are grateful that everyone is coming together to help us fight childhood hunger because we serve 1,158 students in the Altoona Area School District alone,” Program Director, Billie Egan said.

This past summer, Amtran started a new route that goes through Tyrone, and Amtran also thought they could use some support too.

Amtran gifted the Altoona Food Bank, the Tyrone Area Food Bank, and the Mountain Lion Backpack Program $490 each.