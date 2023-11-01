ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Instead of sitting on the bus, it’s time to stuff it. Amtran is hosting its second annual “Stuff the Bus” event to fight hunger for the holiday season.

Donations will benefit the Altoona Food Bank and the Mountain Lion Backpack Program.

There are three opportunities to donate food items for the bus. Amtran will be at Sam’s Club on Nov. 18 from 1-4 p.m. The following Saturday, Nov. 25, the bus will be at Weis Markets at Park Hills Plaza from 1-4 p.m. The last stop for the bus will be at the Altoona Christmas Parade at 1 p.m. on Dec. 2 where people will be collecting food items along the parade route.

“We’re hoping to stuff one [bus] at least. It’s a pretty big bus to stuff so we need all the community support we can get,” Jamey Rickens, an Amtran Bus Operator said.

Amtran is asking for the following types of donations:

Chef Boyardee Canned Pasta

Cracker Packs

Applesauce Cups

Cereal Cups

Juice Boxes

Pudding Cups

Knorr Rice Packs

Ramen Noodles

Fruit Cups

Mac & Cheese

Other Non-perishables

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Amtran is also accepting monetary donations to help fight hunger this holiday season.