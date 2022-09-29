ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Elk Country Alliance Visitor Center is offering a unique experience now that summer is over and the “rut season” is in full swing.

The month of September and October is mating season for elk. In a traditional wagon ride, guests can expect to see elk bugling, sparring, and showing off for the female cows in a front-row seat view.

The ride allows guests to see areas people can’t access on foot.

“This year specifically has been a phenomenal year for elk viewing. So certainly the weather has been cooperating for us as far as being cooler which gives that atmosphere for the elk to bring them in so we’ve been running wagons almost daily here,” Elk Country Visitors Center Supervisor, Brandie Hanes said.

The wait time to get a ride can be quite long for some people. Hanes said guests arrive before the gates even open to the facility and many wait more than 12 hours for the ride.

However, in the 12-hour wait, many guests get to know each other and become friends. And Hanes calls it the “Elk Country Family”.

Those interested should reach out to the Elk Country Visitor Center at 814-787-5167, or at www.experienceelkcountry.com