PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After everyone enjoys their Thanksgiving meal, many in America will begin their Christmas shopping. A Mulberry Square in Punxsutawney, you could make a senior’s wish come true just by getting a gift.

“For many years now, more than a decade we have been putting up the angel tree and our community comes out to help provide those gifts to each individual,” Layra Deet, Healthcare Administrator, said.

A Christmas tradition in Punxsutawney, The Angel Tree has been an annual event for over a decade and buying a gift for a resident to make it a joyful and memorable Christmas is very easy. First call Jill Carey, the administrative assistant at 814-938-6020 ext. 100 then ask for a code.

“You will purchase the gifts that are on the list for that code,” Mindy Rentko, Admissions, Marketing, and Social Services for The Angel Tree, said. “Wrap the gifts, bring them back in, we will put them under the tree for Santa, and your name will be placed on an angel and go onto the angel tree.”

Each resident at Mulberry Square is asked by employees about some of the items they would like for Christmas and this year Patricia Turner would like some items to stay warm.

“One is a cell phone, two boots, hat, gloves, scarf, jacket,” Turner said.

One of the best parts of the whole process is the day Santa delivered the gifts and the joy it brings to residents.

“Oh I really enjoy seeing them open their gifts and see what they got and even last year for Christmas I got this watch and I put it on my wrist as soon as I got it and it stayed on my wrist the whole time,” Turner said. “And it’s beautiful, I love it and it’s right here. It all comes from the heart.”

“It’s a wonderful time everybody is just so excited for the Christmas season and when they open that gift and it’s something that they have requested or asked for or talked to our activities staff about they get so excited and it’s a wonderful time,” Deet said.

Another highlight of the tree in Turner’s view is the angel on top of the tree.

“It’s beautiful, it is so beautiful and it means a lot in the heart,” Turner said.