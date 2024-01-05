BEDFORD, Pa (WTAJ) — After the Bedford County Humane Society helped to remove over 90 dogs from a hoarding situation in December, another organization stepped in to care for some of the most severe cases.

According to a recent Facebook post, Abby’s Angels Animal Haven took nine dogs in on Tuesday to help lessen the load for the shelter and went back on Wednesday to get more, In total, they took 17 dogs, all of which needed significant medical care.

“They needed emergency vet care and we were able to provide it,” Kelli Petrarca, a volunteer and board member said.

The post also stated that the dogs have infections and lice. They will need X-rays, bloodwork, dental care and vaccines. This means that they are nowhere near being ready for adoption.

Courtesy of Abby’s Angels Animal Haven Facebook. Pictured is one of the dogs they took in from the Humane Society.

Some of the rescued dogs are currently at the Veterinary Medical Clinic in Everett. Others are in foster homes.

The animal haven said that their main needs now are monetary donations, Purina Pro Plan small breed dog food and Purina Pro Plan adult complete dog food.

Abby’s Angels also said that in the meantime, they have other dogs in their care that are ready for adoption and a new home.

Their current hours of operation for Winter 2024 are Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers are needed and always welcome.

“We appreciate everybody’s help and support. This has been a lot for the community to manage. The vets have been wonderful. It’s just nice to see the community pull together,” Petrarca said.

If you can assist monetarily, you can mail checks to the vet at 609 Hospital Drive, Everett, PA 15537 (note Abby’s Angels in the memo) or their office: Abby’s Angels: 120 W Pitt St., Bedford, PA 15522.