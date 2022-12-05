CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Animal Welfare Council in Clearfield County is raising money for a new and larger facility for the Allegheny Spay and Neuter Clinic.

The council, which provides care for pets in low-income families, invited community members to a holiday house tour on Sunday, Dec. 4. For $25, guests brought their pets, met with staff and toured the clinic which was decorated with holiday decor.

“We’ve grown way too fast, and we just don’t have enough room or space to do what we need to do,” Kimberly Mckenrick with the Animal Welfare Council said. “The pets, they can’t help what family they get into. A lot of the pets go without care. But because we’re here, they’re able to get the same care as other animals.”

The clinic has a goal of raising $600,000. Those who weren’t able to make the open house and still want to help out, can make a donation on their website.