JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– The holidays are almost here and the city of Johnstown is getting ready to get in the spirit.

The city will be having a 40′ animated Christmas tree and surrounding Christmas village at Central Park from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and then also from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Nov. 19 till Jan. 8. The tree lighting is synced to modern and classic Christmas songs.

The lighting is done by the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership organization and there is no cost to attend. More information about the Christmas tree lighting can be found on their website.