CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Prince Gallitzin State Park will host its annual Apple Cider Festival and Craft Show and with it comes a crowd of fall festivities.

The craft show will take place on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Muskrat Beach Area #2. The festival features over 100 craft vendors and 30 food vendors. There will also be live entertainment from the band’s Canoe Ridge and Tussey Mountain Moonshiners.

There will also be hayrides, a petting zoo, chainsaw carving, apple cider demonstrations, environmental education programs and more!

Admission is free with donations accepted for parking. All donations collected by the Friends of Prince Gallitzin State Park will go toward supporting projects and events for the park.

In effort to alleviate traffic, there will be pontoon boat shuttles will also be offered by Glendale Lake Snowmobile Club from Killbuck Boat Launch from 9:00am through 4:00pm. This shuttle service is free, with donations being accepted.

Individuals requiring ADA parking, with large strollers or pets will be instructed to park at the Muskrat Beach Area.