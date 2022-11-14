HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The annual Blair County Food Drive and its volunteers sorted through the final donations at the Hollidaysburg Junior High cafeteria Sunday evening.

Denice Stone has been organizing the food drive since she founded it more than twenty years ago. With the help of several volunteers she hopes to fight hunger wherever it is in the area.

“It actually goes out to thirteen different organizations and then on top of that, we also give it to some local families that are in need that have approached us throughout the food drive and people that have given us their name who need food,” Stone said.

Stone and her daughter Cianna agree that hunger is an issue that goes unnoticed in the area, and that their efforts are needed to help fight it.

“It’s not something that people think is needed in our community because it’s also something that you don’t see,” Cianna Stone said. “But we cater to every age group, gender, everything. So it’s needed absolutely from everybody.”

Volunteers young and old helped to sort through the massive haul of food, including eighth grader Owen White.

“I’ve been taking food out of trucks, and putting it in these spaces so we can give it to people that don’t have food,” White said. “And I loaded a truck up, two trucks up to take that food to places.”

This year was their biggest food haul ever, and they aren’t done there.

“So we did five truck loads this year, which is a truck and a half more than last year,” Stone said. “So we are going to be able to feed a lot of people. And thanks to the community, they were so wonderful, so generous. We will also have a turkey distribution for all of the organizations on Monday.”