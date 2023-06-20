ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The American Red Cross will be holding the largest blood drive in Blair County this July with the goal of collecting over 180 units of blood.

The 35th Annual Blair Media Blood Blitz, sponsored by WTAJ and Seven Mountains Media, will be held on Tuesday, July 18 at the Altoona Area Junior High School Fieldhouse at 1400 7th Avenue.

The Blair Media Blood Blitz will be 10 hours long and open to the public. Anyone wishing to donate is asked to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering the sponsor code BloodBlitz.

While supplies last, everyone who gives blood during the Blair Media Blood Blitz will receive an exclusive Shark Week t-shirt from Discovery. Rob’s Catering will also provide refreshments for donors after giving blood.

According to the American Red Cross, someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds. Those who donate can help save a life in just one hour.