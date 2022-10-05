STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Downtown State College will soon be filled with pumpkins, hay bales and more during the 21st Annual Fall Festival.

The Downtown State College Improvement District (DSCID) will be hosting the family-friendly fall-themed festival on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The 200 Block of Allen Street and Sidney Friedman Park will feature several free activities from the Centre County Youth Service Bureau and crafts for kids from participating non-profit organizations.

Other activities include a Fun House, Pony Rides, “touch a tractor”, Face Painting, free balloon animals, Monster D drawings and a visit from magician Richard Benninghoff. Familes can also take photos at a pumpkin patch photo station.

Tickets for an upcoming Carrie Underwood concert will be given away during a drawing and music will be played by local all-vinyl DJ Elbow Knee Knee.

Tempest Productions will also fill Sidney Friedman Park with creative drama, puppets, clowning, dance and theatre for young audiences and more. The festival will have several food and beverage vendors including apple cider served by Way Fruit Farm.

More information on the fall festival can be found on the Downtown State College website.