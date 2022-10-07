ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is daring you to come check out their 2nd annual Haunted Forest this Halloween.

On Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, the outdoor event will take place at Benzinger Park located at 133 Fleming Road in St. Marys from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, and you will explore the woods with all sorts of creepers.

A concession stand will be open during the event, as well. Organizers are saying to dress according to the weather since this is outside.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can reach out to the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the 2023 Fireworks and Summer Parks Program.