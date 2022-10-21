CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The annual Heart Walk for Johnstown will take place this weekend and WTAJ’s Maggie Smolka will be emceeing the event.

The walk helps to support the American Heart Association and will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22. Check-in starts at 8:30 a.m., and the walk starts at 9:30 a.m.

Money raised goes toward heart disease and stroke research and education. The walk also is a celebration of those who have survived.

Anyone can take part in the walk and you can register here.

The walk will start at Roxbury Park, which is located at 1430 Franklin Street in Johnstown.