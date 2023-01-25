ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Blair County Community Action Program hosted their annual Point In Time Count Wednesday evening to help provide accurate information on the homelessness problem in Blair County.

Volunteers left the Community Action Building on Wednesday, Jan. 25 to walk the streets and go to homeless shelters all over the city and county. Although they won’t have an accurate count until tomorrow, Coordinator Amber Urish says that she expects another high number.

“I know last year we got 41,” Urish said. “We still do a sheltered count tomorrow as well, that will be a lot of ours because we do have a lot of people in assisted hotels, assisted by charities. But I’m predicting a high number, especially with the housing crisis that we have right now.”

The count helps to provide a snapshot of the problem in the community while identifying demographics like veterans and youth. The data is then given to Housing and Urban Development so that they can better determine how to combat homelessness.

“The information goes to HUD and they can see the demographics in our area to see what a need our small community actually has,” Urish added. “Which a lot of people don’t think that we do but we really do.”

Volunteers take tents and other supplies with them along the way to offer some immediate help to those in need.