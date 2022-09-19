ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tickets for the 2022 Jaffa Shrine Circus went on sale Monday in Altoona.

The 82nd annual circus will be held on five consecutive dates in October. Tickets can be purchased online through the Jaffa Shrine website or through the box office at the Jaffa starting on Monday, Sept. 26.

Show Dates:

Wednesday, Oct. 19 – 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20 – 11:30 a.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21 – 11:30 a.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22 – 10:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23 – 1:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.

Ticket Prices:

Above Walkway: Kids $14, Adults $20

Below Walkway: Kids $18, Adults $22

More information on the event will be available soon.