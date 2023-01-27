JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The annual Pink Game between two local high schools’ girls basketball programs is back Saturday.

The Lady Rovers of Brockway and the Lady Beavers of DuBois will take the court at the Brockway Area High School at 1 p.m. The 13th annual game has raised more than $178,000 to go towards patients at the Hahne Cancer Center.

There will be more than just the Pink game played at the school. Starting at 10 a.m. the Brockway JV boys take on West Forest, followed by the boy varsity game at 11:30 a.m. At 12:45 the Pink ceremony kicks off, and afterwards, the 13th Annual Pink Game will be played.

More information regarding the annual basketball can be found online at its Facebook page.