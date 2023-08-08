SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Somerset County Suicide Prevention Task Force will be hosting their second annual suicide prevention concert.

The Good Vibes Save Lives event is set for Sunday, September 10 at Jennerstown Speedway. There you’ll be able to enjoy a full program of music and plenty of activities all while raising awareness in support of those affected by suicide.

All are welcome at this family-friendly event. There is a suggested donation of $5 with children under 12 being free.

Here is a list of events:

Doors open at 12 p.m.

Opening remarks will take place at 12:15 p.m.

Memorial Walk: 1 lap around the speedway in remembrance of all lives lost to suicide at 12:30 p.m.

Music: from 1 – 6 p.m.

Meet & Greet with your favorite speedway racers: 1 – 6 p.m.

Children’s activities: 1 – 6 p.m.

Basket raffles, concessions and community resources are available: from 1 – 6 p.m.

Music will be played by Screamin’ Blonde, Red Law, Nick Hoffman, DayByDay and Brad Fisher from 1 – 6 p.m. Scott Blasey of The Clarks will also be there from 6 – 8 p.m.

The day will end with a luminary release and memorial scroll at 7:30. If you’d like to have a loved one’s name displayed on the memorial you can reach out through the Suicide Prevention Task Force Facebook page.