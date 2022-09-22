HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several groups are hoping you’ll grab a fishing pole and help them clean up parts of Raystown Lake on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The 2nd Annual Trashmaster Classic, hosted by Loose Cannon Outdoors, is a fishing derby of sorts. Rather than catching fish, participants will collect trash from in and around the lake.

More than $1,200 in prizes are up for grabs and a free lunch is included. The goal of the event is to get as much trash out of the lake as possible.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

It all kicks off at the Tatman Run boat launch at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. Check in starts at 8 a.m.