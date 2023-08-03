ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The annual Elk County car show hosted by The Winery at Wilcox is returning on Saturday at its new location.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the 3rd annual car show will be held at the new Winery at Wilcox, located at 202 Marvin Street in Wilcox. Cars will be parked along the lawn at the end of the parking lot where Route 219 and Route 322 intersect.

Registration is required and can be done on their website. Registration is free, according to the winery, they are just looking to get a head count.

The cars will be judged based on fun awards such as best honk, worst gas mileage and more.

The new location has a kitchen and will be serving its regular menu along with hamburgers hotdogs, brats, macaroni salad, baked beans and fruit kabobs, the winery said.

The event will also feature a cornhole tournament and live music from “Groove Brothers” Jim Ronan and Dana Jared from 12 to 3 p.m.