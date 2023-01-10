BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another lucky person has purchased a winning ticket worth $1 million from a store in Altoona.

A winning “We Wish You a Merry Million” Scratch-Off Ticket was sold at Sunoco located at 1700 7th Avenue in Altoona. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Another millionaire was made in Altoona recently as of Jan. 7. The First Stop Shop on Union Avenue in Altoona sold a winning New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket — one of only four top-prize-winning tickets. Other big-winning tickets sold in the area include two $100,000 prizes from the same New Year’s Millionaire Raffle in Johnstown and Clearfield.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners are encouraged to immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

All lottery prizes over $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.

More information on the “We Wish You a Merry Million” $20 Scratch-Off ticket can be found on the Pennsylvania Lottery’s website.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to emphasize that the Scratch-Off ticket was sold at Sunoco. The Pennsylvania Lottery listed the store as Saji & Sharvan.