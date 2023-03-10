BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Bedford County man has been arraigned for reportedly being involved in approximately 20 catalytic converter theft cases.

Dustin Kinser, 33, of Essex, has been accused of stealing catalytic converters from October 2022 to December 2022 with Kaleb Crawley, according to Pennsylvania State Police out of Bedford.

Video surveillance recordings were used to determine Kinser as a suspect in the converter thefts, according to the criminal complaint. Kinser and Crawley were pulled over in December when they were on their way to sell a converter that had been cut off the day previously.

The two were brought to PSP Bedford and were then interviewed separately, according to the criminal complaint. They questioned Kinser about the catalytic converter thefts while a search warrant was executed on the car they were driving.

During the search of the vehicle, reportedly a freshly cut converter was found.

During the interview with officers, Kinser allegedly admitted to 11 specific thefts in Bedford County, according to the criminal complaint.

Kinser is facing multiple charges of felony theft by unlawful taking and multiple misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and damage of property. He is currently being housed in Bedford County Prison after failing to post 10% of the $85,000 bail.

He has a preliminary hearing set for Wednesday, March 15.