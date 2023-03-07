ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Altoona Planning Commission heard plans for a new Dollar General to be constructed at 5709 6th Avenue at their Tuesday meeting.

During the meeting on March 7, nine waivers were approved for the construction of the 9,100-square-foot store. This comes after a re-design was required to better accommodate traffic flow.

“The biggest re-design was instead of accessing 57th street, the site now accesses 6th avenue,” The presenter for Keller Engineers Inc said. “And we are currently seeking paperwork from PennDOT for that work. Plus new sidewalks and curbing along 6th avenue.”

Commission members approved the waivers with condition that the curbing is constructed to discourage drivers from crossing traffic lanes when they exit.

There is no timeline yet for when construction could begin.