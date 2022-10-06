CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another man is under arrest after a local social media group called the police, accusing him of trying to lure a 15-year-old to meet him at the park.

Court documents show 36-year-old Todd D Guldenschuh, of Ligonier in Westmoreland County, was taken into custody on Oct. 4 after police were called to the Clearfield Driving Park.

Clearfield Borough police reported they arrived at the park and found a group of people who called themselves “814-Pred-Hunters,” a group that goes around to expose sexual predators on TikTok and Youtube.

The group allegedly handed over a white binder full of messages and pictures that were sent on the “MeetMe” app they said were between Guldenschuh and what he thought was a 15-year-old girl, but was actually a member of the group.

Police noted in the affidavit that evidence in the binder allegedly showed that Guldenschuh acknowledge the “teen” he was talking to was only 15 and continued to solicit sex.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The group pointed out Guldenschuh. He told police he was passing through on his way home and that was “stupid,” police alleged in the criminal complaint.

Once at the Clearfield County Police Department, Guldenschuh allegedly admitted that he knew she was 15 and he was trying to meet up to have sex. According to the affidavit, police said he also admitted to sending nude pictures to her.

Guldenschuh reportedly messaged numerous times that day when he got to the park, wondering where the girl was. Police noted that was when the group showed up and called the cops.

This is the second time in less than a month that someone was caught by the group in Clearfield in an attempt to meet up with underage teens. The first was a Columbian worker who was in the area installing solar panels.

Guldenschuh is now facing a felony corruption of minors charge, court dockets show. He was placed in Clearfield County Prison on $75,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.