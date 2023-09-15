CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new music festival is coming to Penns Valley.

The first annual Another World Music Festival will take place Sept. 15-17 at Winkleblech Farm on Pine Creek Road in Woodward, PA.

The festival will feature live music and over one dozen bands playing Americana, Bluegrass, Indie and Moxie Rock music. It will also host food and beverage vendors, crafters and artisans and jam sessions for festival goers.

Tent and RV camping is available on festival grounds.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of arrival on Eventbrite or at the time of event at the gate.

More information is available on the festival’s Facebook.