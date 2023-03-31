JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A basketball legend from Fall River, Massachusetts is set to speak at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College in April.

Chris Herren has been invited by the Anthony Swalligan Memorial Foundation to be this year’s speaker. The free event will take place on April 4 at 11:30 a.m.

Herren, an All-American who broke scoring records, realized his lifelong dream of playing in the NBA after being drafted in 1999. In 2000, he was traded to his hometown team the Boston Celtics, before losing his career and almost his family to the disease of addiction.

Herran has been alcohol and drug-free since August 1, 2008, and has spoken to over a million students across the country about his story to bring on honest discussions and try to create a positive difference in their lives.

The Anthony Swalligan Foundation was created in memory of Anthony “Bearcat” Swalligan to educate and raise awareness of substance abuse.

Each year the Anthony Swalligan Memorial Foundation holds a golf tournament to raise money to invite guest speakers like Herran. Golfers of all levels are able to participate.

An estimated 500 students are expected to attend Herran’s presentation coming from Bishop McCort, Central Cambria, Richland, Westmont, Greater Johnstown and Forest Hills.

Additional information about the presentation and about the golf tournament can be found on their Facebook page or by emailing AnthonySwalliganFoundation@gmail.com.